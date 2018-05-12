The stage has been set and the plan is in motion to overthrow a king on "The Royals." However, as the clock continues ticking down on the plan to remove Robert from power, it will become clear that everything is on the line and drastic measures may need to be taken on the Season 4 finale, titled "With Mirth in Funeral and With Dirge in Marriage."

After making sure they had covered all of their bases on the E! Series, it seemed like Liam (William Moseley), Cyrus (Jake Maskall), Jasper (Tom Austen) and Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) plan to overthrow Robert (Max Brown) was set to go off without a hitch. However, with Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) now in on the plan as well, so many things could potentially go wrong.

With the royal wedding finally here, everything will come down to the line. Here are four things that will happen on the May 13 finale.

Helena Will Stage A Distraction

As they continue trying to hide the coup and keep Robert unaware, Helena and Cyrus will decide that a distraction is necessary. After Willow's mother makes a nasty comment to the Queen as she walks past, Helena will decide it's the perfect opportunity to make some noise—and she does, by tackling the other woman to the ground and getting into a physical fight, complete with hair pulling and name calling.

Cyrus Gives A Warning

After realizing Eleanor told Willow what was going on, Cyrus will warn everything that the Princess' actions will have severe consequences for them all. Liam will assure him that they can trust Willow—but he'll be interrupted as a SWAT team barges into the room with their guns drawn and orders everyone to the ground. As he falls to the ground, Cyrus will snark about how perhaps trusting Willow was the wrong idea.

Willow Gets Cold Feet

Still, Willow may be having her own doubts about her wedding, though it's unclear if it'll be because of the coup. In fact, her cold feet could come from the fact that Eleanor told her that Robert stole the words she had written to Jasper in the Christmas letter he never received during his romantic re-proposal to his bride. Now, she may be trying to figure out if she really can go through with this at all, or if it will be the biggest mistake of her life.

Liam Has A Heart-To-Heart With Robert

It seems in some capacity the wedding will still be set to happen as planned, as Robert and Liam will sit down for a game of Chess together while dressed in their ceremonial outfits as the groom and best man. However, things won't necessarily go as planned as Liam seems to caution his brother about how he seems corrupt—and could even be warning him that he is staging a coup by speaking about how he used to look up to him once. Whether or not Robert catches on to what he's saying and the deeper meaning behind his words though remains to be seen.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E! Entertainment