It has been months since Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault scandal first broke out, but people are still talking about it.

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright is the latest personality to share his thoughts about the matter, according to The Independent.

“I do feel that there are certain people who have been strung up prematurely, who deserved more of a ‘trial,’” he said. “The whole Kevin Spacey thing was unfortunate. I’m surprised being such an eloquent man he wasn’t able to … (respond).”

Wainwright feels that Spacey is in an especially complicated spot, since he is gay and used to hide behind the closet. “I think a lot of these men, like Kevin Spacey, I think a lot of the gay men, for me, I feel, are really tricky because for a lot of these people, at the time … you couldn’t come out of the closet and of course you’re going to be [expletive] up,” he said.

“And I’m not saying that gay people are immune to this phenomenon and shouldn’t be taken to task. But I do feel that this wide brush should take certain things into account,” Wainwright added.

It was “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp who first talked about Spacey’s indiscretions. Rapp told Buzzfeed that he was sexually assaulted by the actor back in 1986 when he was 14 while Spacey was 26.

Spacey reportedly carried Rapp “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” he continued. “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

After his revelation, several crew members of “House of Cards” came forward and accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior on set. Other men also revealed their encounters with Spacey.

The accusations have cost Spacey his acting career, since he was booted out from his TV and movie projects, in particular Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.”

However, Spacey will be back in the game with a new movie called “Billionaire Boys Club.”

According to NME, Spacey will star in the movie as real-life con artist Ron Levin. He co-stars in the film with Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse, and Ansel Elgort.

“Billionaire Boys Club” is all about the 1980s Los Angeles Ponzi scheme crime ring that targeted the families of Harvard students. It is directed by James Cox and will be released on Aug. 17. Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown