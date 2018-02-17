Someone in Texas is missing a large, exotic bird and police want to reunite the two. The police department in the small city of Fulshear, Texas spotted an emu running free on a road, snapped a picture and posted a notice to Twitter. Whoever needs to find their missing emu was encouraged to contact the Fulshear Police Department as soon as possible, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Check your yard, you missing an Emu? Call us 281-346-2202. pic.twitter.com/fXJ8hStbUa — FULSHEAR POLICE (@FulshearPolice) February 16, 2018

The bird was apparently spotted in a rural area of the town of a little more than 1,000 people Friday. Aside from that, not much else is known about the bird; it could theoretically belong to anyone in the area and until someone reaches out to police about it, there is not much they can do about it.

Emus are large, flightless birds that are the second biggest birds in the world behind the ostrich. They compensate for their lack of flight capabilities by using their long legs to reach land speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. They are endemic to Australia, but can be found around the world, often as ranch animals. Emus can be, and often are, kept on ranches in Texas.

With their ability to run quickly and jump high, emus escape from time to time. Back in December, an emu ran through a town in the United Kingdom during a snowstorm.

Only in tollesbury would you see an emu escaping in the snow pic.twitter.com/hr7aSO2kVN — jazzy (@jazz_emson) December 10, 2017

Photo: OSCAR RIVERA/AFP/Getty Images