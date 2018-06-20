“Marvel’s Runaways” has apparently started filming Season 2 already. The cast of the Hulu superhero show have started posting behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram, and that makes fans think about what they want to see in the new episodes. Here are a few things that we’re hoping happen in Season 2:

1. Get A Hideout — The Runaways are officially living up to their name. The gang went on the run in the first season finale, and that means they need somewhere to stay. Will they go the comic book route and find the Hostel, a mansion that was swallowed by an earthquake?

2. Develop The Powers — Everyone has powers or special skills (with the exception of Alex, played by Rhenzy Feliz), but they haven’t really been working on them. They only figure out the extent of their abilities when they’re in trouble. They need to use their time in hiding to hone their powers and figure out how to use them to fight.

3. Explore Niko And Karolina’s Relationship — The two teenagers, played by Lyrica Okano and Virginia Gardner, finally shared a kiss at the end of the first season, but they still have to figure out what exactly they are to each other. With any luck “Runaways” Season 2 will give them time to realize what they want and who they want to be with.

Photo: Paul Sarkis/Hulu

4. A Betrayal — Comic book fans know that the Runaways can’t all be trusted. While it remains up in the air whether the show will follow this particular comic book storyline, it seems like at least one of them might consider trusting their parents.

5. Another Look Into The Future — Audiences got a brief glimpse of Chase (Gregg Sulkin) in the future sending a warning to Victor (James Marsters) not to use the fistigons (which the scientist promptly ignored). What was he trying to prevent? The show needs to explain what exactly Future Chase is trying to stop.

6. Explain Jonah and Karolina — What species are they? What can they do? Will Karolina one day need to feed off human sacrifices like Jonah (Julian McMahon)? There are so many questions about them that need to be answered.

7. Accept Old Lace — Because no one can handle Gert (Ariela Barer) trying to say goodbye again.

“Runaways” Season 2 does not yet have a release date.