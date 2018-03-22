These queens came to slay! The premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 is just hours away, which means there is still time to learn about the fabulous cast that will be competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

This time around, the series will feature 90-minute episodes, allowing fans extra time to enjoy more performances from contestants and witness the eclectic fashion choices made by the vivacious drag queens.

The host of the series, RuPaul, admitted there is a significance behind airing a tenth season of the Emmy Award-winning series. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does 'Drag Race,'” the executive producer said in a statement.

Before tuning into the monumental season, meet the drag queens that will be competing in the competition.

Kameron Michaels

Photo: VH1 This Nashville native is taking a break from getting fit at the gym and performing at local drag bars to bring her A-game to Season 10 of the competition. Follow this bodybuilder Barbie doll on Twitter @KameronMichaels and Instagram @kameronmichaels.

Dusty Ray Bottoms

Photo: VH1 Don’t even think about trying to put a label on this self-described “dark, glamorous and trashy,” queen. When Dusty left her life in Kentucky to chase after her dreams in New York, she made sure she would always stand out from the crowd. Just look for the drag queen in her dotty-faced makeup. Follow her on Twitter @DustyRayBottoms and Instagram @dustyray.

Monét X Change

Photo: VH1 Not only does Monét have a degree in Opera Performance, but her colorful wardrobe choices are sure to stand out and possibly score some points with the judges. Follow this Bronx, NY native on Twitter and Instagram @monetxchange.

Aquaria

Photo: VH1 Aquaria is not just another contestant on the VH1 series. She has been featured in the pages of Vogue Italia and has used her Brooklyn street smarts to gain the support of some of the biggest names in New York’s nightlife. Follow her on Twitter @aquariaofficial and Instagram @ageofaquaria.

Yuhua Hamasaki

Photo: VH1 When Yuhua isn’t hard at work as a seamstress sewing gowns for New York royalty like Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen, she is busy clawing her way to the top. After leaving China at the age of 7 and growing up in NYC, Yuhau has no choice but to be a winner. Follow her on Twitter @YuhuaNYC and Instagram @yuhuahamasaki.

The Vixen

Photo: VH1 The Vixen isn’t just any old seductress. The queen from the South Side of Chicago makes sure her voice is always heard by incorporating political art and protests into her performances. Follow her on Twitter and Instragram @TheVixensworld.

Blair St. Clair

Photo: VH1 Blair St. Clair many not have grown up on the Broadway stage, but that won’t stop this Indianapolis native from belting out tunes from famous musicals. The queen, who can also dance and act, is a triple threat, and will not back down from a challenge. Follow her on Twitter @BlairStClair and Instagram @blairst.clair.

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams

Photo: VH1 Meet “RuPaul’s Drag Race” newest twerk queen. While her name sounds sinful, Kalorie can lighten up any room with a simple giggle. However, it’s her sultry dance moves that grab the attention of the crowd and leaves them begging for more. Follow the New Mexico native on Twitter and Instagram @kalkarbdashianw.

Asia O’Hara

Photo: VH1 The former Miss Gay America is ready to take her skills to the next level. Asia may run a costuming business back in Texas but when gets the opportunity to shine in front of the judges, she will channel her inner drag queen for the ultimate performance. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AsiaOharaLand.

Mayhem Miller

Photo: VH1 The pressure is on for Mayhem, who is the sister of former Drag Race contestants Morgan McMichaels, Detox, Raven and Delta. Although she manages to please the crowds in Los Angeles with her upbeat performances, satisfying the judges may be a different story. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TheOnlyMayhem.

Miz Cracker

Photo: VH1 Miz Cracker basically has drag royalty running through her veins. Thanks to her drag mother, Bob The Drag Queen, she was able to get her start in the business as one of the members of Bob’s Marches for Equality in Times Square. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @miz_cracker.

Monique Heart

Photo: VH1 Given the title as the “Heart of Season 10,” Monique is a force to be reckoned with. The devout Christian from Kansas City who is skilled in dance, hair, and makeup is eager to take home a win. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. @IAmMoniqueHeart.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Photo: VH1 Another descendant of drag royalty, Vanessa is the drag daughter of Drag Race Season 3 and All Stars Season 1 star, Alexis Mateo. However, the Tampa native has huge shoes to fill if she is going to try to bring the same energy Alexis once used to wow the judges. Follow Vanessa on Twitter and Instagram @VanessaVanjie.

Eureka O’Hara

Photo: VH1 After suffering from a knee injury in Season 9, Eureka wants another shot at victory. This country girl is ready for a brand new competition, with high hopes things will go differently this time around. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @eurekaohara.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 premieres Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT on VH1.

Photo: VH1