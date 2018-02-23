The athlete prominently featured in a video posted to YouTube in which she wore a sweatshirt with the words, “I don’t do doping,” in big letters across the front failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games Sunday.

Nadezhda Sergeeva, who was competing under the title “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” tested positive Sunday for a drug that’s banned from Olympic competition. She previously tested clean on Feb. 13 and the medical staff for the team says they did not prescribe the drug to Sergeeva, said a statement from the Russian Bobsled Federation on its official Facebook page.

Some Russian Olympic athletes were allowed to compete in the Pyeongchang Games despite the doping scandal athletes from the country were wrapped up in following the 2014 Sochi Games. Sergeeva previously tested clean for performance-enhancing drugs.

Sergeeva won the silver medal in the 2017 European Championship Games in Germany but failed to medal in Pyeongchang, coming in 12th place.

She is the second Olympic Athlete from Russia who failed doping tests so far these Winter Games. The other was curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii who was stripped of his bronze medal for the sport.

Athletes from Russia had been hoping that they could mark with a Russian flag during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, a prospect that now seems unlikely following the doping developments, Reuters reported. The International Olympic Committee did not release a statement on the athletes or the possibility of the athletes carrying a Russian flag as of Friday afternoon.

Photo: YouTube ​