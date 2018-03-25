The “Deadpool 2” trailer was chock full of references and Easter eggs, and Gal Gadot noticed her superhero’s trademark move in the video.

The trailer shows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) crossing his wrists just as Wonder Woman does. Gadot calls the move her “boosh,” and it’s one of her favorite stances. She obviously had to call out Reynolds for stealing her iconic move.

On Instagram, Gadot wrote that the Canadian actor “stole” her look. The emojis make it clear that her response is all in good fun.

Reynolds, however, denied any theft. “In Canada, it’s called ‘borrowing,’” he commented.

On Twitter, he retorted, “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny.”

It’s rare for Marvel movies to reference DC films, but “Deadpool” is far from typical. The R-rated superhero flick is filled with jokes and references for fans of the genre. In the first film, Deadpool mocked Green Lantern, the critically-panned DC Comics adaptation that Reynolds starred in.

However, it seems like Reynolds has more respect for Gadot’s DC hero. Over the summer, he acknowledged when “Wonder Woman” surpassed “Deadpool” at the domestic box office.

“The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman,” he wrote.

“Deadpool 2” was filming when “Wonder Woman” was in theaters, so it isn’t surprising that such a massive part of the pop culture zeitgeist made it into the movie.

Reynolds may even be personally responsible for any Diana Prince references. The actor is known for his improvised lines, but he is reportedly going to be credited as a writer on the 20th Century Fox film alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Little is known about “Deadpool 2.” The trailer makes it seem like Deadpool is assembling X-Force to take down Cable (Josh Brolin), but comic book fans are quick to question if the trailer is misleading. Cable and Deadpool aren’t besties, but they develop a working relationship in the source material.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out more about the action flick. “Deadpool 2,” originally set to be released in June, has moved up the premiere date. It will hit theaters May 18.

Fans will have to wait a while if they want to see an animated version of the Merc with a Mouth, though. FX and Donald Glover have left the adult animated “Deadpool” series due to “creative differences,” according to Variety. It is unclear if the series will continue elsewhere.

Photo: 20th Century Fox; Warner Bros.