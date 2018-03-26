Don’t expect to see Captain America and Vision share the screen with Deadpool, Quake and Shazam anytime soon, but they are all happy to make a sick kid’s day better. The actors who play the comic book characters reached out when they discovered a dying child wanted a greeting from a superhero.

Fox News journalist Shannon Bream asked Twitter for help getting in touch with an actor from “The Avengers” franchise. She wanted a message for a little boy named Emilio. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers,” she wrote.

The first actor to reach out isn’t an Avenger. Zachary Levi had a small part in “Thor: The Dark World” as an Asgardian, but he’ll have a much bigger role as the lead in DC’s upcoming “Shazam!” movie. He offered to do his best impressions of the famous Chrises.

Then, Chloe Bennet from “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” reached out to ask for his name. The social media savvy actress plays Quake on the ABC TV show, which recently hit its 100th episode, and she voices a younger version of the character in the animated series “Marvel Rising.”

Finally, Captain America actor Chris Evans saw the message. The “Avengers: Infinity War” star, who will soon retire from the role, noted that he was “happy to” help.

Evans, like many superhero actors, often visits sick children. He and Chris Pratt made a famous bet on the 2015 Super Bowl that resulted in Evans donning his Captain America costume for a Seattle hospital visit while Pratt wore his Star-Lord outfit for a visit to Christopher’s Haven. The Boston nonprofit, which provides affordable housing to pediatric cancer patients and their families, is known as one of Evans’ favorite charities.

Then, Ryan Reynolds, who made headlines last month after revealing kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visited the “Deadpool 2” set, also reached out. Reynolds plays Deadpool, who is part of the X-Men universe rather that the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the morning, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the “Avengers” films, saw the tweet. He also wanted to send a message.

It seems Emilio will be getting plenty of superhero greetings in his final days.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for “Wind River”