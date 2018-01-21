The Pittsburgh Steelers are no doubt wondering "what could have been." As the New England Patriots get set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship, the Steelers may feel that had it not have been for the devastating injury to one of the league's best defensive players, it would be them competing for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The spinal injury to star linebacker Ryan Shazier, whose career remains uncertain after being carted off the field on Dec. 4, had dire consequences for Pittsburgh's title hopes. While football injuries are common, Shazier's absence was particularly impactful for a Steelers defensive unit that often looked lost against the rush and with his injury taking an emotional toll on his teammates. Even in 12 games, Shazier finished second on the Steelers in total tackles (89). Steeler players wore shirts and shoes to honor the two-time Pro Bowler, who coaches and players alike have heaped praise on for his positive attitude.

Based on the final score of the AFC divisional game, the Steelers seemed to sorely miss the heart and soul of their defense. The Jaguars rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 45-42 win at Heinz Field, and it seems certain that Leonard Fournette would have had a much tougher time if No. 50 was on the field at full strength. When Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles hit fullback Tommy Bohanon for a 14-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, one couldn't help but wonder if that ball would have been batted away if the speedy Shazier was on the field.

Not even Shazier's inspirational presence was able to lift the Steelers. Cameras showed him in a private box and CBS reported Evan Washburn said that Shazier paid the Steelers locker room a visit during halftime. Pittsburgh outscored Jacksonville 28-17 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

The Steelers, who were favored by 7 points, took the loss hard. After the game, linebacker Vince Williams made sure to reference Shazier. “Ryan is my best friend. I feel like I failed him.”

Pittsburgh had entered the matchup looking to make up for easily their most lackluster performance of the regular season, when Fournette rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns at Heinz Field in a Week 5 loss. Shazier, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, had eight tackles and deflected a pass. To watch Fournette again have his way with the Steelers' defense, and in a playoff game, must have been excruciating. The rookie finished with 109 yards, including an 18-yard carry for a touchdown in the first quarter that gave the Jags a 14-0 lead.

Would Shazier prevented the touchdown? Who knows?

But the Steelers defense would have looked a lot more organized and would have likely contained some of the Jaguar runs.

How the Steelers would do against the Patriots is anyone's guess, but they would have likely been the underdog against the defending champions at Gillette Stadium. In a home game at Heinz Field on Dec. 17, and with Shazier waving a Terrible Towel from a luxury box, the Patriots prevailed, 27-24.

The 2017 season wasn't what Ryan Shazier expected. But his journey isn't over.







He continues to inspire his @Steelers teammates as they enter the #NFLPlayoffs. #SHALIEVE (via @Andrea_Kremer) pic.twitter.com/pILBGzu3Js — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2018

Shazier's recovery remains quiet as his father has given little information a few updates about the 25-year-old's condition. On Jan. 4, Vernon Shazier told a Pittsburgh television station that his son had regained feeling in his legs.