As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepared to play the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier remained in recovery after a serious spinal injury suffered earlier in December. Shazier was continuing physical rehabilitation following spinal stabilization surgery.

Shazier, 25, was seriously injured Dec. 4 during a tackle when he collided with the leg of Cincinnati Bengals’ Josh Malone. He was carted off the field in a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

Since then, relatively few specific details have been given regarding Shazier’s condition. His fiancee, Michelle, posted a photo on Instagram this week revealing Shazier had surprised her with a puppy, which the couple named “Shay.”

“My wonderful man got me the newest addition to our family,” she wrote.

She later posted an update regarding the dog’s name.

“SHALIEVE it is!!!!” she wrote. “Shay for short. It was only right to give him this name, especially during this time… believing in his dad for a healthy and full recovery… Shalieve!”

Shazier made an appearance last week before the Steelers’ matchup against the Patriots. Accompanied by his fiancee, he visited the team’s practice facility in a wheelchair, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Shazier last posted a message on Instagram Dec. 17.

“First game back a[t] Heinz Field,” he wrote. “I love the city of Pittsburgh, my team and my brother @vinnywill98. No matter what the outcome is. Also thank everyone else around the world for your amazing support!”

It remained unclear whether Shazier would walk again. His father, Vernon, however, told ESPN earlier in the month that he was making “encouraging” progress in rehabilitation.

“We have seen some improvement that is encouraging,” he said. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We do not know what tomorrow holds. It’s a [daily] journey we don’t know. But I know God is getting the message.”

Following the injury, Shazier was placed on the team's injury reserve, officially ending his season.

“Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in an announcement. “However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team.”