Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said he planned to return to professional football and shared his dream of someday reaching the Hall of Fame. He sat down with his teammate Roosevelt Nix and touched on several topics including his progress and desire to make a comeback to the NFL.

"I've gotta get back, bro," Shazier told Nix during the podcast. "Every day, bro. Every day I'm like — right now, I'm reading a book and it's basically saying trust the process, bro. I'm really trusting the process and I know the end goal. I'm taking it every step of the way but I'm like, I'm giving it like my football effort, like 1,000, everything I've got."

The 25-year-old also discussed his dreams of reaching the Hall of Fame, something he said he’s been thinking about since college.

"I'm still reaching for that Hall of Famer," Shazier said. "I really feel like I'm the best linebacker ever. I've just got to get back out there so everybody can see it. I've got to get it. I'm really trying to come back and still be a Pro Bowler, still be an All-Pro."

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 6, two days after he injured his back during a routine tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute on Feb. 1. Since then, he has been rehabbing, which reportedly lasts two hours a day, five times a week.

Shazier added that his therapists, who help him walk, were surprised by his progress.

"The therapists, they'll be like, 'man, this is crazy," said Shazier. "I'm happy to be working with an athlete because I've never seen somebody work this hard.' They see progression almost every day. They say some progression they see week to week, they see from me day to day."

