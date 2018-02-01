Nearly two months after a devastating injury that left his football career in jeopardy, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier got good news from his rehabilitation program. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced Thursday that Shazier finally got to go home from the facility.

Shazier will keep doing outpatient therapy at UPMC, but he does not need to be there full-time anymore, the hospital said. Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery following a gruesome injury against the Bengals in December, according to ProFootballTalk.

Shazier took to Instagram to make his own version of the announcement, with a lengthy image caption in which he talked about how happy he is with the development and thanked everyone who has helped him along the way. Shazier’s father said in early January that his son had regained feeling in his legs and would play football again one day.