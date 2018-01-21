The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here! The SAG Awards are the one time that actors get to choose which of their cohorts win awards, and fans can watch the celebs celebrate each other on TV or online.

Those who are more traditional can watch the 2018 SAG Awards by tuning in on TBS or TNT. Both networks will be airing the ceremony live from the Shrine in Los Angeles at 8 p.m EST and 5 p.m. PST. TNT will air an encore at 11 p.m. EST.

Those who want to watch online can tune in to the live stream on TBS and TNT’s mobile apps or websites. Be aware that those who watch the live stream will need information from their cable provider to log in.

Be sure to start watching on time because the SAG Awards don’t last very long. Unlike many awards shows, the SAGs only run for two hours.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While the short show usually moves so quickly that it doesn’t have a host, they are changing that this year. Kristen Bell will be the first ever host for the SAG Awards. The “Good Place” actress said she was excited for the event, which will feature all female presenters.

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell said in a press release. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

While Bell’s peers will be anxiously waiting to find out if they won, one man will go in knowing that he gets to make an acceptance speech: Morgan Freeman. The 80-year-old will receive a lifetime achievement award on Sunday night.

Many might think that the Golden Globes would indicate who is going to win at the SAG Awards, but that’s not actually true. Sunday’s awards ceremony combines comedy and drama film categories. Golden Globe winners Gary Oldman and James Franco will face off for the best leading actor statue while Frances McDormand and Saoirse Ronan compete in the best leading actress category. Tune in to see who wins.

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TBS and TNT.