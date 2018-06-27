Liam is going to meet a new fellow scientist in next week’s episode of “Salvation.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 2 of the CBS series, Liam (Charlie Rowe) meets a new scientist with a mysterious past.

While the episode logline doesn’t reveal any details about the new character, a report by Deadline published last February suggests that Liam’s new colleague is Alycia Stavros. Played by “Tyrant” alum Melia Kreiling, Alycia is described as a brilliant scientist who may hold the key to Earth’s future.

According to SpoilerTV, Alycia is also a disgruntled ex-employee of Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera), and a potential new love interest for Liam.

Though Liam and his girlfriend Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) are practically still together, their new duties have forced them to go separate ways. In the Season 2 premiere, Liam was handpicked by RE/SYST to join their own asteroid mitigation project, while Jillian was hired by Darius to be his assistant for his new role as vice president of the country. At the end of the season opener, Jillian left Liam a note that read, “Till we meet again, and we will. Stay safe.”

Photo: CBS

Elsewhere in next week’s episode, Darius and Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) must forge an emotional détente in order to get international cooperation.

In a promo for the hour, Darius tells the leaders of different countries that he has a plan to stop the asteroid from hitting Earth. While the video doesn’t reveal what Darius’ plan is, Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) doesn’t think it’s a good idea. “You’ll trigger a nuclear response from RE/SYST,” Harris says of the consequence the United States will face if Darius moves on with his plan.

Also in the promo, Monroe Bennett (Sasha Roiz) resurfaces and threatens President MacKenzie’s (Tovah Feldshuh) administration. “I’m still the president, and I am going to take back the White House,” Monroe says in a televised address to the public, as a couple of armed men forcibly tries to gain access to the official residence of the president.

“Salvation” Season 2, episode 2, titled “Détente,” airs on Monday, July 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. Watch the promo for the episode below: