Jonathan Silverman has landed a recurring role in Season 2 of CBS’ “Salvation.”

According to TVLine, Silverman will play the role of Roland Kavanaugh, a White House Counsel for President Mackenzie’s (Tovah Feldshuh) administration. Though appointed by the POTUS, Roland is described as “a man ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented nature of events facing the nation and the world.”

Soon after his casting was announced, Silverman took Twitter to reveal that he’s “honored” to work with the “amazing” cast and crew of the sci-fi series.

Silverman’s real-life wife, Jennifer Finnigan, also acknowledged his casting on social media. “Keepin it in the family,” the actress, who plays the series regular role of Grace Barrows on the show, tweeted.

Silverman, who is best known for his role as Richard Parker in the black comedy film “Weekend at Bernie’s” and its sequel “Weekend at Bernie’s II,” joins previously announced series newcomers Melia Kreiling and Ashley Thomas.

As reported by Deadline last February, Kreiling and Thomas will both appear as series regulars in Season 2. Kreiling will portray the role of Alycia Stavros, a brilliant scientist with a mysterious past who may hold the key to Earth’s future. Thomas, meanwhile, will play Alonzo Carver, a DC detective who refuses to let the impending threat of Armageddon interfere with his hunt for justice.

According to SpoilerTV, Alycia is a disgruntled ex-employee of Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera), and a potential love interest for Liam (Charlie Rowe). The website also revealed that Alonzo is a new love interest for Grace, and is actually Claire’s (Erica Luttrell) brother.

Meanwhile, Taylor Cole is also set to return as Fiona Lane for the next season. As fans will remember, Lane is the bar lady Harris hooked up with in Season 1, episode 8. Now a recurring role in Season 2, Fiona joins the government’s asteroid deflection team and thus creates friction for Harris and Grace.

Cole recurs as Sofya Voronova on The CW’s “The Originals.” Her other acting credits include The WB’s “Summerland,” NBC’s “The Event,” CBS’ “CSI: Miami,” and A&E’s “The Glades,” among many others.

“Salvation” Season 2 premieres this summer on CBS.