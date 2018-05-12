Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s fans may have been sad when they found out that she was not returning for the “Jersey Shore” reboot. However, the former MTV star is surprisingly happy she rejected the opportunity to join her castmates for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

An insider recently revealed that Giancola is not regretting passing on the revival of scandalous reality show. “Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to not go back on the show at all,” the insider told Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Giancola knew that it would be “toxic” for her to reunite with her former co-stars especially with what’s going on Ronald “Ronnie” Ortiz-Magro. “She knew if she went back on it would be toxic. Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just being for attached to the show.”

Giancola actually dodged a bullet by not returning to the scandalous series. In a recent episode, Ortiz-Magro’s cheating scandal was put on the spotlight when he was seen bringing home a girl from a club when his girlfriend at the time, Jen Harley, was seven months pregnant. Ortiz-Magro and Harley are already separated after a messy breakup due to the cheating issue.

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the original run of “Jersey Shore.” Their romance also ended badly when Ortiz-Magro was caught cheating. Giancola has since moved on and is now happily dating Christian Biscardi. Had she returned to do the reboot though, Giancola may have been dragged into her ex’s scandal.

“She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show now,” another source shared. “She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend. They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

In late March, days before the premiere of the new “Jersey Shore” series, Giancola explained via Instagram why she wasn’t coming back. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship.”

Giancola also pointed out that has a lot has changed in her since her reality TV days. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

