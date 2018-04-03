Samsung Galaxy Note 8 handsets from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint have already been updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, thanks to the carriers’ respective releases of the software update. The update for the unlocked Note 8 phones started rolling out this week and it’s about time for users to get their hands on Android Oreo. Below is a guide on how to download and install the update on your device.

Android 8 Oreo is an OTA (Over-the-Air) update, so you will need to connect your device to a stable Wi-Fi connection to download it. Although the update shouldn’t really impact the phone’s settings or data, it is still recommended to back up your media files. It is also recommended to have your phone fully charged before even starting the update process.

Once your Galaxy Note 8 is connected to the internet, you will need to head to its Settings. You can get there by swiping down from the Notification bar and tapping the Settings icon. You then need to look for Software update in the Settings menu. After clicking on it, you should tap Check for updates so your phone could check if the Android 8 Oreo update is available for download in your area.

Should the update fail to show up after checking for it, you will need to wait a bit longer. The rollout of updates is a gradual process, so it may take some time before Android 8 Oreo could become available in your area. If the software does show up, then you will need to follow the on-screen instructions on how to download and install the update on your phone.

The installation process requires an automatic restart, so don’t be surprised when your phone shuts down after it successfully downloads and installs the update. After the restart, check to see if your Note 8 is indeed running Android 8.0 Oreo. Head to Settings then scroll to and tap About phone > Software information. The list should mention that your handset is already running the latest software version available to it, which is Android 8.0.0.

According to Sammobile, the firmware version code of the new update for the Note 8 is N950U1UEU3CRC1. It is clocking in at 1.1GB and comes with all the features that were launched along with Android 8.0 Oreo. The best thing about the update for unlocked phones is that it does not come with bloatware that carrier models are getting.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji