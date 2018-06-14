When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 8, the handset had a smaller battery as the company played it safe after the Note 7 debacle. However, new leaks suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 will get a bigger battery and may support faster wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will arrive with a 4,000 mAh battery, according to well-known leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). The leakers says that he is “100 percent sure” about the Note 9’s battery capacity, which is a huge upgrade from the Note 8’s battery. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 arrived with a 3,300 mAh battery, which is smaller than the 3,500 mAh battery found inside the ill-fated Note 7.

The leaker has a pretty good track record when it comes to providing information on upcoming devices, but this should still be taken with a grain of salt, as pointed out by 9To5Google. CAD renders of the Note 9 also surfaced last week and it shows that it will still have a horizontal module for its dual cameras. It was also speculated earlier this week that the design may have allowed Samsung to include a larger battery.

Ice Universe also claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 in early August, possibly on the 2nd or on the 9th. He also says that Samsung will launch the phone in an event in New York. It was previously rumored that the Note 9 would be released a month earlier than its predecessor and the early August timeframe does fall in line with that.

More evidence of a 4,000 mAh battery for the Note 9 also surfaced through the FCC. The FCC has approved a new Samsung wireless charger that’s capable of charging devices that are packing 4,000 mAh batteries, as first discovered by the Dutch website GalaxyClub. The new charger is carrying the model number EP-N600 with an input rating of 12 volts and 2.1 amperes.

Samsung’s current fast wireless charger, introduced with the Note 5 and the S6 Edge+, is for devices with 3,000 mAh battery. The company also introduced a new wireless charger alongside the S9 this year, but it has an input rating of 9 volts and 1.67 amperes. It’s very likely that Samsung’s new fast wireless charger will launch alongside the Note 9 this August.

The Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid