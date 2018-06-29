The rumors about Samsung Electronics launching the successor to last year’s Galaxy Note 8 earlier than expected were right all along. The South Korean giant has already sent out invitations for a big launch event that’s scheduled to happen weeks prior last year’s Unpacked event for the Note 8.

Samsung sent out the invitations this past Thursday, revealing that it is hosting the next Unpacked gathering on Aug. 9, 2018 at New York’s Barclays Center. This is two weeks earlier than the Aug. 23 Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 8 last year, as pointed out by Yonhap.

Apple’s biggest rival is doing its best to keep its Note 9 a mystery until the big reveal. The invitation for the Note 8 came with the slogan “Do bigger things.” On the other hand, the new invitation does not say anything other than the schedule of the event. It does come with what appears to be a photo of a side button, but it’s not clear what this is for.

Industry sources said last month that Samsung was preparing to launch the Note 9 a month earlier than its predecessor. They said that the tech giant will surprise its fans by introducing the next-generation phablet in July. The prediction was seemingly corroborated earlier this week when the highly anticipated Android phone was spotted at the FCC.

Unfortunately, it appears Samsung has opted to unveil the Note 9 in the same month as last year’s Note 8. The upside is the upcoming handset’s Unpacked event is scheduled to happen two weeks earlier. Industry watchers told The Investor that the earlier launch date is Samsung’s way of attracting more consumers before Apple introduces its new lineup of iPhones in September.

Based on several rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 6.38-inch display, which is slightly larger than the 6.3-inch display of its predecessor. The new phablet is also believed to be housing a bigger 4,000 mAh battery, which is going to provide longer battery life than the Note 8’s 3,300 mAh battery.

As IBTimes previously reported, Samsung is expecting its second-quarter profit to drop slightly than the operating profit it posted in the January-March period due to the sluggish sales of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. However, Samsung is confident that the release of the Note 9 is going to significantly boost its third-quarter earnings.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji