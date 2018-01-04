Samsung isn’t going to unveil the Galaxy S9 to the public until February, but there is now reason to believe that the highly anticipated flagship device is debuting with a new camera technology. Could the Galaxy S8 successor officially come with a dual-camera setup?

On Thursday, SamMobile reported that Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark in its home country for the phrase “The Camera. Reimagined.” The online news outlet said that while the phrase would unlikely be the name of the camera setup on the upcoming flagship handset, it could possibly be used in the promotional materials for the Galaxy S9.

The trademark does not say anything about what’s to come when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S8 successor. Nevertheless, it’s hard to not take this as a hint to the veracity of earlier reports on the rumored camera improvements on the Galaxy S9. Since Samsung introduced a new design language with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ last year, it goes without saying that the company would be sticking to this hardware design for its upcoming flagship phone.

Because the Galaxy S9 is strongly believed to have a very identical appearance with its predecessor, Samsung could be tweaking other departments to ensure that the upcoming handset will have something new to offer. SamMobile says it’s safe to say that the camera technology on the Galaxy S9 could be one of the departments that will see significant improvements.

Prior to the unveiling of the Galaxy S8 early last year, numerous sites and industry sources predicted the smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup on its back. Unfortunately, the rumor remained a rumor when Samsung launched a Galaxy S8-branded device sans a double-camera setup. Samsung did not justify its decision at the time to come up with a flagship phone with a single camera system when all of its rivals were busy prepping and releasing handsets with two lenses on the back.

Another clue suggesting that the Galaxy S9 could finally be Samsung’s first S series phone to rock a dual-camera setup was found in the company’s press release for its new Exynos 9810 chipset. The new processor is described to have standout image processing capabilities, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

Moreover, the promotional image that Samsung used for the Exynos 9810 shows a device with two lenses on its back. There’s also mention of support for four image sensors for “dual camera in the rear along with a camera and iris scanner at the front.” All these add credibility to the rumors saying that the Galaxy S9 would feature a dual rear camera setup.

