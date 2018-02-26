Now that Samsung has formally introduced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagship phones, it’s only a matter of weeks until fans in the U.S. can get their hands on the new Android devices. However, you can secure your own handset as early as this week because major carriers and stores have already announced pricing, discounts and preorder details.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $30 a month on an installment plan. The difference between the two is that the primary flagship handset will not require a downpayment, while the bigger phone will require a $120 downpayment. Therefore, the plan roughly costs $720 for the S9 and $840 for the S9+.

What’s good about buying your phone from T-Mobile is that the Un-carrier is offering bill credit in exchange for older devices. You can trade in handsets from the last two years to get a bill credit of up to $360. The devices eligible of this promo are the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, Note 8, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, LG V30 and V30+.

On the other hand, you may trade in a bunch of older devices to get a bill credit of $200. Handsets accepted by this promo are the Galaxy S4, S5, S6. S6 edge, S6 edge+, S6 active, Note 4, Note 5, iPhone 5s, SE, 6, 6 Plus, LG V20, G6 and G5.

T-Mobile is opening its preorder lines on March 2, Friday, at 12 a.m. ET.

AT&T

If you are looking for a cheaper monthly deal on the Galaxy S9, AT&T is selling the device through its Next program for $26.34 per month for 30 months. The longer period means the plan will equate to a total of $790. Contrariwise, AT&T is offering the Galaxy S9+ for $30.50 per month for 30 months as well, so you’ll end up paying $915 all in all.

AT&T is kicking off preorders this coming Friday, and it will start shipping the devices and make them available in-store on March 16.

Sprint

Unfortunately, Sprint hasn’t provided pricing details and promotions yet. But it has already announced that it will start accepting preorders for Samsung’s latest flagship phones on March 2.

Verizon

For those who prefer Verizon, the carrier is offering the Galaxy S9 for $33.33 a month for 24 months and the Galaxy S9+ for $38.74 a month for the same period. This means the handsets are worth $799.99 and $929.99, respectively.

While Verizon’s pricing may be too much for your taste, you need to know that the carrier is also offering trade-in deals like T-Mobile. Depending on the handset, Verizon could offer around $100 up to $350. Of course, only the most recent phones can be traded in for $350, so only the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 are eligible of this promo.

Like the other carriers, Verizon is accepting preorders starting this Friday.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular has yet to provide pricing details. However, it is already offering a $350 bill credit if you sign up for its $40-per-month, unlimited plan and and provide an eligible phone for trade-in. Another advantage of purchasing your Galaxy S9 or S9+ from U.S. Cellular is the fact that the company will still reduce the device’s cost by $250 even without a trade-in device for as long as you are subscribed to the unlimited plan.

Likewise, U.S. Cellular is opening preorders on March 2.

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ for multiple carriers. So it does not come as a surprise for the store to start accepting preorders on the same day as the aforesaid companies. Best Buy is offering a $100 discount for those who will preorder the device through it. It is also offering up to $350 for older phones that you will give up as trade-in items.

Samsung

The best place for you to buy the Galaxy S9 or S9+ if you don’t want to be locked to a carrier is through Samsung’s very own store. The South Korea giant is selling unlocked S9 and S9+ for $720 and $840, respectively. It is also offering the phones with 24-month financing options, so you only pay $30 a month for the S9 and $35 a month for the S9+. Samsung is also willing to give up to $350 off the devices if you have a trade-in phone.

Samsung will announce more details about its promos in the coming days. However, it has already announced that it will open preorders for the S8 and S8+ successors on March 2 and will start shipping the devices on March 16.

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez