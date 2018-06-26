The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has been certified by the FCC, which means that it will be released very soon. The FCC documentation doesn’t reveal much, but it does include a sketch of the upcoming device’s back panel.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 carries the model number SM-T835. The FCC filing confirms that the Samsung Android tablet will have support for a number of LTE bands along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There’s also a variant of the Tab S4 that carries the model number SM-T830, which is believed to be a Wi-Fi only model, accoridng to Phone Arena.

The FCC filing also includes a sketch of the Galaxy tab S4’s back panel. The device will have a single camera and LED flash. The back of the device will also include the Samsung logo, while the FCC certification will be present at the bottom portion of the back. The sketch reveals that it will have the “Tuned by AKG” branding, which suggests that the device will have improved audio quality for playing media. SamMobile did report last week that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 would have a 4-channel AKG Dolby Surround sound system. The appearance of the “Tuned by AKG” branding on the FCC’s sketch confirms that upcoming feature of the Samsung tablet.

Unfortunately, the FCC filing doesn’t reveal any information on the device’s internal specs and other features. However, previous rumors indicate that the Galaxy Tab S4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same chipset that powers most Android flagships released in 2017. The tablet is also believed to arrive with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It’s likely that the device will have a microSD card slot for expanded storage.

An alleged live image of the Galaxy Tab S4 surfaced a couple of weeks ago on the Chinese social media website Weibo and it shows that it will feature the same design as the Tab S3, but with some minor differences. The Tab S4 is expected to arrive with a 10.5-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 screen resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. For comparison, the Tab S3 had a 9.7-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The Tab S4 is also believed to have smaller bezels. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 might be announced during IFA Berlin 2018 alongside the Gear S4 smartwatch.

