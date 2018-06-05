Samsung has been quietly working on a new tablet device that’s also bound to hit the U.S. market when it launches. The device is expected to be called the Galaxy Tab S4.

On Tuesday, Sammobile reported about a new tablet accessory by Samsung that recently received a certification from South Korea’s Radio Research Agency. The model number of the accessory, which is a “Book Cover Keyboard,” reportedly coincides with that of the Galaxy Tab S4, so it could be specifically made for the upcoming device.

Samsung’s work on the new tablet has been going on for months now. The device already has Bluetooth certification and has even made an appearance on GFXbench. Several leaks have also dropped some hints on the device’s specs and features.

Based on the latest sightings of the Galaxy Tab S4 online, it could launch with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. This means the tablet will come with most if not all of the features and visual changes introduced with the 8.1 update. One neat feature of Oreo 8.1 is the labelling of the WiFi networks. With this software version, devices display labels such as very fast, fast, OK and slow for every WiFi network they can find, according to Fossbytes.

The Galaxy Tab S4’s GFXbench appearance revealed that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, which may disappoint some fans considering that the chipset was launched two years ago. The device was also listed as having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Samsung’s upcoming tablet is also rumored to come with a 10.5-inch display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1600 screen resolution. As for camera technology, the device will feature an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper and a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will come in both WiFi and LTE versions. The tablet that’s coming to the U.S. market bears the model number SM-T837P, and it is said to be an LTE version that’s meant to debut under Sprint. The WiFi version has the model number SM-T835, but it isn’t clear if it’s also coming to the U.S.

