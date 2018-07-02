When rumors about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone first surfaced online, many believed that the device will fold in half. However, a new report from the tech giant’s home country is claiming that this won’t be the case.

South Korean news outlet ETNews reported late last week that Samsung will start trial production of the OLED panels for its foldable phone this summer. The company is also said to move forward with the second stage of production in September ahead of the mass production of the device later this year.

According to the publication’s sources, the display of the foldable phone — dubbed Galaxy X — will be 7 inches in size. The device will have an in-folding mechanism, but it won’t just fold in half. The sources claimed that the phone will have a couple of ways of folding. Since folding the phone in half will make the display invisible, Samsung is preparing another configuration that lets the device fold only about two-thirds.

By allowing the Galaxy X display to fold two-thirds, the top part of the screen will still be exposed. The exposed part will present key information such as the time, battery percentage, notifications and many others, according to Sammobile. This configuration ensures that users won’t have to unfold their phones from time to time just to check their notifications and other things.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to confirm any of the new information since Samsung is always tight-lipped when it comes to its new and upcoming products. However, it’s possible for the leaks to have some truth in them. Samsung is in the process of building a pilot production line for its foldable OLED display panel in South Korea. The initial production capacity of the facility is said to be 100,000 units. Samsung is then going to target one million units by next year.

Samsung’s foldable phone is officially launching early next year. Some rumors say the foldable phone could be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2019. However, more sources claim that the device could be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019, since CES is where Samsung is going to showcase the highly anticipated Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone, as per Tom’s Guide.

Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman