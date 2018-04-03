Samsung has released a new software update for its fitness trackers, the Gear Fit2 and Gear Fit2 Pro. The update expands the fitness-tracking feature of the wearables and makes it easier for users to retrieve detailed reports about their workouts and fitness activities.

Samsung took to its online newsroom on Tuesday to announce that it is rolling out a new software update for the Gear Fit2 and Gear Fit2 Pro. The new update is available to download via the Samsung Gear app, and users are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to enjoy the enhanced user experience of their fitness trackers.

With the update, fitness tracking has become easier. Now users can monitor their progress in reaching a certain fitness goal by connecting the device’s new Weight Management and Fitness Program functions to the Samsung Health app on their phones. By establishing a connection between the fitness tracker features and the smartphone app, users will have access to more detailed reports about their physical activities.

Weight Management displays information on daily exercise and food consumption, making it easier for users to keep tabs on their caloric intake. On the other hand, Fitness Program enables users to connect their sports band to their smartphones and even to supported TV. This way users can still monitor their progress as they follow and control exercise video content.

Samsung also indicated that the new software update comes with several changes designed to streamline and simplify the user experience. For instance, the Workout Screen now has a simplified look that’s much easier to read than before. It presents three pieces of workout data at a time, and users have the freedom to choose which data they would like to appear in this function.

The update also brings with it a new Multi-workouts widget that, basically, allows users to store their favorite exercises as presets. This then enables users to quickly access their favorite exercises wherever they are. Also worth noting is how the Health Summary widget now shows the total exercise one has performed throughout the day.

“Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Fit2 allow users to get more out of their workouts and meet their fitness goals with detailed-yet-concise fitness information. Samsung remains committed to improving the user experience of its wearables through software updates and the GPS sports bands’ latest update is set to improve the way data is displayed,” the Galaxy S9 maker said.

Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman