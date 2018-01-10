Samsung Electronics is bringing its mobile security solution, called Samsung Knox, to its Smart TVs. At CES 2018, the South Korean tech giant showcased its revamped TVs that are protected by its new security solution.

“At Samsung, security is our top priority in developing Smart TV technology,” Samsung Electronics President of Visual Display Business Jonghee Han said in a press release. “We are committed to providing one of the most reliable security solutions on the market for our Smart TV users.”

According to the Galaxy S9 maker, its Samsung Knox for TV technology implements a hardware root of trust security architecture. Samsung is bringing this technology to its Smart TV lineup for this year to ensure that its new products have strengthened security against malicious attacks.

Samsung Knox for TV works in a similar fashion as the mobile version that comes pre-installed in most of the tech giant’s smartphones, tablets and wearables. It determines malicious apps and removes them from the system to prevent hackers from stealing data.

Samsung’s new security solution for its TVs has already earned the approval of the industry. The company announced at CES that its optimized Samsung Knox technology has received the Common Criteria (CC) certification. This makes Samsung’s Smart TV series the first in the industry to receive such certification for three consecutive years. For those who are not aware of what CC is, it is basically an internationally recognized certification system for computer security that is conducted for government evaluations.

Apart from Samsung Knox, Samsung Checkout — the company’s payment service for its Smart TVs — has also been certified by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). This is another noteworthy feat for Samsung since it proves that its Smart TVs’ payment service is secure. Therefore, consumers will have nothing to fear when they purchase products and services directly from Samsung’s new TVs.

It’s also worth mentioning that Samsung has developed a security software with McAfee that has been in place since last year. Called McAfee Security for TV, the new security application provides an additional twofold protection and it is also shipping with Samsung’s new Smart TVs. McAfee is recognized as one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity companies, so consumers can rest assured that what they are getting is a credible security software specially designed for the Samsung Smart TV.

Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus