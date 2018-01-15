It’s already been around four months since Samsung began working on a detachable Chromebook that’s codenamed “Nautilus.” Interestingly, there’s new information about the device claiming that it could launch with native video recording.

Over the weekend, Chrome Unboxed reported that new commits to the Chromium Repository suggest that the Nautilus Chromebook will be able to record videos to the Chrome OS natively. This means, users will no longer rely on third-party apps and websites just to record videos like how they did with previous Chrome OS devices that lacked native video recording support.

Chrome Unboxed also learned that the Chrome OS native video recording feature will also be capable of capturing up to 1080p@30fps videos. So if Samsung’s Nautilus Chromebook will come equipped with a capable camera module, it would be able of recording this quality of video. Because the uncovered native video recording feature isn’t specifically for Samsung’s upcoming Chromebook, it’s possible that other Chrome OS devices that would debut ahead of it could take advantage of the feature.

The implementation of Chrome OS native video recording will rely on Android camera APIs. Therefore, users can expect to see the same camera functions found on their phones to appear in upcoming Chromebook devices, including Samsung’s Nautilus.

Previous reports about Samsung’s Nautilus Chromebook claim the laptop could come in a 2-in-1 form factor. The device is also believed to have stylus functionality like the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus in 2017. Two weeks ago, there was also a leak saying the upcoming device could be the first Chromebook to feature a camera that has Sony’s IMX258 13-megapixel sensor, as per SamMobile.

In November last year, IBTimes reported that Samsung could announce the Nautilus Chromebook at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 this January. Unfortunately, the product was a no-show at CES. Latest reports actually suggest that the 2-in-1 laptop might not be scheduled for launch or release this 2018. If true, fans should understand that it takes time to complete a project. Besides, Google took a whole year to develop the Pixelbook before its announcement.

For now, what’s certain is Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The South Korea giant is expected to unveil the two premium handsets at next month’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. According to the latest report about the flagship models, they’ll likely debut with the same battery capacities as their predecessors. The Galaxy S9 is believed to house the same 3,000mAh battery capacity as the S8, while the S9+ is said to house a 3,500mAh battery just like last year’s S8+.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji