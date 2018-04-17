Love it or hate it, display notches on smartphones are now being adopted by more manufacturers thanks to the Essential Phone and the iPhone X. Now it looks like Samsung may be planning on jumping the bandwagon despite mocking the Cupertino giant at first.

It’s been discovered recently that Samsung has filed a patent for a new smartphone that features an iPhone X-style notch on its display. The patent application was filed by the South Korean company back in March 30 with the Chinese patent organization SIPO and was only spotted by Mobielkopen on Monday.

The front of the unnamed Samsung Galaxy phone presented in the patent features a display that stretches to all sides of the front. Above the display is a rectangular cutout where the front-facing camera, earpiece speaker and sensors are located. The display features rounded corners and is very reminiscent of the iPhone X.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy phone features a horizontal dual-camera setup with an LED flash. There also appears to be antenna lines present on the back panel of the phone. The bottom of the device features a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the top edge features the SIM tray. The left side of the phone features the volume keys, while the right side features the power button.

The only thing that appears to be missing from the device is a physical fingerprint scanner. The front side is almost all-display, while the back only has the dual cameras. It’s being speculated that this particular Samsung phone may have an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is something that a lot of consumers have been wanting on a Samsung device for sometime now.

The notch design has been a contentious topic among smartphone users. It all began with the Essential Phone, which featured a very small notch for its front-facing camera. Notches became a lot more popular thanks to the Apple iPhone X. In fact, more Android manufacturers are putting notches on their recent releases due to Apple’s 10th anniversary handset. Some would argue that notches would be able to deliver more screen real estate for users, but some find it distracting when viewing video content in landscape mode.

With Samsung filing this patent, it doesn’t necessarily mean that this Galaxy phone will become an actual product. That being said, this patent suggests that Samsung is definitely interested in designing an Android phone with a notch.

For those who aren’t big fans of the notch, Samsung is also working on something else. Samsung has filed a patent for a phone that features a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio. Android Authority believes that this device could still be years away from being commercially released.

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman