A new report from South Korea is claiming that Samsung Electronics is working on three models for the upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship series. The new strategy appears to be very similar to what Apple is employing for its 2018 iPhone lineup.

On Monday, South Korean news outlet Etnews disclosed that Samsung’s tentative strategy for its next Galaxy S series installment involves launching three variants of the 10th anniversary smartphone. The outlet has learned from multiple industry sources that the South Korean company has codenamed the three S10 variants “Beyond O,” “Beyond 1” and “Beyond 2.”

Each variant comes with a different set of specs and features. Beyond O is said to come with a 5.8-inch flat display. This is believed to be the entry-level among the three since it only sports a single-lens camera on its back.

Beyond 1 also has a 5.8-inch screen, but it is presumed to feature a curved panel. This makes the device the direct successor to this year’s Galaxy S9. Also worth noting is the presence of a dual-lens camera module on its back.

As for Beyond 2, this variant is rumored to be the successor to the Galaxy S9+. Sources said this will sport a 6.2-inch curved display and this particular model will stand out due to the inclusion of a triple-camera system on its back.

If true, this would be the first time for Samsung to introduce three models for its Galaxy S series of phones. The series started with just a single model. In 2015, the company began releasing two with the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge. The nomenclature for the latter model was then changed last year with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, according to Sammobile.

The Beyond 2 model is expected to be the top-level flagship that will build a technology-leading image for Samsung. As such, it will be equipped with latest and more advanced technologies available. The device is rumored to come with the in-display fingerprint reader.

Sources said Samsung came up with the new strategy for its 10th anniversary flagship phone due to the decline in its market share because of strong competition with Chinese manufacturers. In China, Samsung’s share fell with the rise of companies like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Aside from the Galaxy S10, Samsung is also focused on completing its highly anticipated foldable smartphone under its secret project codenamed “Winner.” Last month, Korean media discovered that Samsung already informed its suppliers to start proving components for its foldable phone — said to debut as Galaxy X — ahead of its rumored launch in February 2019.

