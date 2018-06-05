Sara Gilbert may be happy about the cancellation of “Roseanne” after lead star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, but she also feels bad for all the people who lost their jobs because of it.

On Monday’s episode of “The Talk,” Gilbert opened up to her co-hosts on how she really feels about the termination of the long-running series. “A lot of people have been hurt by this … The show has always been about love, diversity and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I am sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process,” she said.

The 43-year-old television personality, who admitted that it’s been a “very difficult week” since the axing of the show was announced, appeared to fight back tears while she was addressing the issue. Gilbert, however, maintained that she stands by ABC’s decision, as seen in the clip shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood quickly reacted to Gilbert’s statement, saying she’s happy to hear the latter choose the right side. “I’m really glad to hear you say that because as a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very, very proud of Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment,” she said.

It can be noted that when Barr made the racist tweet likening former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a child of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes,” Dungey was the first one to slam the lead actress’ gesture. She called Barr’s tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” according to Us Weekly.

After receiving criticism and hearing about the cancellation, Barr apologized but referred to her controversial gesture as a result of “ambien tweeting.” She also requested her fans to stop defending her because she knows that what she did was “unforgivable.”

On May 31, Barr announced that she’s taking some time off Twitter. “I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, TV Line reported that a spinoff series based on Gilbert’s character Darlene Conner is in very early talks at ABC. The standalone series, believed to be entitled “Darlene,” is expected to not only fill the gap that “Roseanne’s” cancellation left on the network’s programming, but also save the 200 plus people who were working on the axed show.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris