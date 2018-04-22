Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice reunited in a party in London.

On Friday, the Duchess of York and her daughter were spotted at Annabel's club. Ferguson looked chic and fab as she showed her lean thighs in a frilled black dress with sheer sleeves. She paired it with velvet grey slippers and accessorized with a teal clutch.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice opted for a monochrome dress with a black and white skirt that flaunted her bare legs. She paired it with grey crocodile skin flats.

Last week, the Duchess of York was also photographed at the Formula E cocktail party in Rome. For the event, she wore a black-thigh-skimming dress that showed her shoulders. She paired it with French sole slippers with butterfly embroidery.

Ferguson and Princess Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, have been separated for years. However, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. Ferguson admitted this in her interview with Kyle Sandilands in 2016.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

The Duke and Duchess of York were able to maintain their friendship. They also have a good relationship with their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family," Ferguson said.

There is no bad blood between the exes. In fact, in an interview in 2009, Ferguson admitted that her romance with Prince Andrew is one of the greatest royal love stories.

"I think our story is one of the great loves; definitely one of the great love stories of the Royal Family," Ferguson said.

She also likened their marriage to that of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria. She confessed that she could relate to the former.

"Prince Albert, because I know what it's like to be a guest," she said. "It is very difficult when you are not born in to it, to fit in to a life that you cannot logically understand."

Ferguson remains one of the solid supporters of Prince Andrew. In fact, she shared a snap of the Duke of York when he was formally appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork," she posted on Twitter.

