Sarah Ferguson has been out and about lately.

On Friday, the Duchess of York was spotted at a dinner party in central London. Ferguson, 58, donned a glittering metallic mini skirt for the Le Cercle SGC Dinner, "A Golden Affair" at the Cafe Royal.

Princess Eugenie's mom paired her skirt with a navy chic sleeveless vest with a beaded trim and a court shoe. The golden themed party was star-studded. Ferguson was even photographed with Fred Zantman who donned a gold suit. Another snap featured Ferguson and SGC founder Arnaud Christiaens.

Two weeks ago, Ferguson attended the Formula E cocktail party in Rome. She was photographed wearing a black thigh-skimming dress that showcased her shoulder. She paired it with French sole slippers with butterfly embroidery.

Last week, the Duchess of York was spotted with Princess Beatrice at Annabel's club. Ferguson looked chic and fab in her frilled black dress with sheer sleeves. She accessorized with a teal clutch and paired her get up with velvet grey slippers.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice opted for a monochrome dress with a black and white skirt that flaunted her bare legs. For her footwear, she wore a pair of grey crocodile skin flats.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew have separated for over two decades already. However, the exes remain amicable. In fact, she continues to support her ex-husband's royal engagement.

Earlier this year, she promoted Prince Andrew's Pitch@Palace event on Instagram. She was also very proud of the Duke of York when he was officially appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. In fact, she took to Twitter and shared a photo of her ex and wrote, "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork."

In an interview in 2009, over a decade since their divorce was finalized, Ferguson still considered her relationship with Prince Andrew as among the greatest royal love stories.

"I think our story is one of the great loves; definitely one of the great love stories of the Royal Family," Ferguson said.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew reportedly share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. "Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," one insider said.

A number of royal fans are urging the ex-couple to reconcile and marry each other again. If they do, there will be no problems.

Prince William and Kate Middleton just welcomed their third son, Prince Louis. With the arrival of the newborn, Prince Andrew has become seventh-in-line to the throne. Only the first six individuals in the line of succession need the king or queen's consent for marriage, so the Duke of York can marry anyone he wishes.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson