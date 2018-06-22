Sarah Ferguson is already prepping for her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

According to Francesca Specter, Daily Express' lifestyle reporter, the Duchess of York is stepping up her charitable image of her daughter's upcoming nuptials. Ferguson is involved in a number of charities including Children in Crisis and Teenage Cancer Trust.

On Thursday, Ferguson took to Instagram and supported World Refugee Day. "World Refugee Day....we will fight on. No boundary is too high #worldrefugeeday," she wrote.

Also, two days ago, she shared a painting specially done for Children in Crisis. "Thank you Teddy M for working on this amazing painting for @childrenincrisis and congratulations on creating one of @teddysphotos art guitars #art #music," she wrote in another post.

The Duchess of York was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May. She arrived alone and sat away from the royals. After the event, she immediately returns to her charitable works.

Days after the royal wedding, Ferguson flew to Las Vegas for her "Little Red" series of children's book. "It's a big day for me. My idea is to find manufacturers today to help me manufacture Little Red, so that we can help more children's lives," she said (via Woman & Home).

Ferguson's reputation was tainted after she was caught in a scandalous photo with her financial advisor, John Bryan. According to royal experts, the controversy was the cause of her divorce from Prince Andrew. It's also the reason why the royals have been cold and distant to her.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Dickie Arbiter, a royal commentator, also find the scene involving Ferguson and her financial advisor inappropriate considering that the Duchess of York was married. "You don't expect that but by the same token you don't go away with somebody that isn't your husband and sunbathe topless," he said.

Despite the scandal, Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain good friends following their divorce. According to an expert, the exes might sit together at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding if the bride will give her sister, Princess Beatrice, a major role during the ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller