Sarah Ferguson follows a slew of celebrities on Instagram, while her daughter, Princess Eugenie, only has access to the profiles of 18 people or official accounts.

Some of the celebrities that Ferguson tracks are Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec, Liam Payne, Jamie Oliver, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Trinny Woodall, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and more.

Princess Eugenie, whose Instagram account was created in March, follows her mom, as well as the official royal family Instagram. The only celebrity that the 28-year-old princess has on her page is Ellie Goulding. The singer is a close friend of Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.

But even though she is only following a total of 18 accounts, Princess Eugenie still sees to it that she updates her profile regularly. On Sunday, she shared a throwback snap of herself with her mom, dad, Prince Andrew and sister.

“90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore…” she wrote.

Ferguson is also very active on the social media platform. The Duchess of York expressed her love and appreciation for Princess Eugenie last week. She uploaded a snap of the princess and said that she is proud of her.

Meanwhile, Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express, recently explained why Princess Eugenie is allowed to have an Instagram account when Markle’s profiles were deleted even before she married Prince Harry.

According to Specter, Markle is considered a working royal because she is married to Prince Harry. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, on the other hand, are not acknowledged as such. The daughters of Ferguson and Prince Andrew are also not listed on the royal family’s official website.

In March, Princess Eugenie revealed that she will use her account to share photos, updates and information on the causes that are close to her heart. She also shares pictures of her family and herself every now and then.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Princess Eugenie will also post photos from her forthcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool