Sarah Ferguson recently attended the Classic BRIT Awards by herself.

The Duchess of York stunned in a black dress semi off-shoulder dress that also featured a glittery belt. She paired her attire with her dangling earrings that has five beautiful pearls on each side.

Ferguson was also photographed taking the Classic BRIT Awards stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Other details about her recent sighting have not yet been revealed, but Ferguson is also preparing for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

Princess Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. James Brookes, a royal expert, recently told Express that the mom of two will play an important role at her daughter’s nuptials. Even though Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for years, they will also team up to make Princess Eugenie’s big day extra special.

“There is no doubt, I think, that Eugenie’s mother, Fergie, will play a large role in helping her daughter prepare for her big day. Eugenie’s already said that family is a huge part of her life and that she wouldn’t be able to make tough decisions without her mom. The fact that both her mom and dad have had the first-hand experience of a royal wedding will mean Eugenie has a good pool of advice she can draw on, should those nerves start to creep in,” he said.

In related news, Ferguson also paid tribute to her ex-husband following last weekend’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of York posted a photo of Prince Andrew on horseback for the first time at the event. Despite their divorce, Ferguson and Prince Andrew have stayed amicable towards each other.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the two still live together.

“Believe it or not, they do live together at the Royal Lodge. She used to stay at a different house, but she sold it and moved in after the Queen Mother died,” a source said.

During a previous interview, Ferguson called Prince Andrew her handsome prince and said that they both believe in being good parents to their daughters.

