Sarah Ferguson has a strong influence on her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's style.

The Duchess of York is among the royals who have made a name for themselves in fashion. According to a stylist, Ferguson's daughters are taking cues from her and are learning well. Ferguson has a strong influence on what Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wear.

"She loves fashion and has strong opinions on what the girls should wear," Charlie Anderson told People. "The Duchess looked amazing at Ascot, as did both of the girls."

According to the publication, Ferguson hired Anderson after her daughters were heavily criticized for their wardrobe at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding. "They got hammered in the press and it was a little unfair," Anderson said who worked with the royal siblings for a year to help them "turn around their image."

The stylist commended the royal siblings' progress in their manner of dressing. The next royal bride "tends to like more fitted, 1960s shapes" while her older sister "likes flounce and floral pieces."According to Anderson, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are "mostly getting it right."

"I think they are mostly getting it right," Anderson said about Ferguson's daughters. "I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring and they seem to be getting to know themselves better — plus remember, they do have to adhere to certain rules especially when they are with the Queen, like wearing tights."

The stylist also praised Princess Beatrice's fashion choices. "I think Beatrice has a good eye; she's been wearing some fabulous pieces over the last few years — she makes daring choices, whereas I think Eugenie is a little more refined in her choices," Anderson continued.

Princess Eugenie's royal wedding is set in October. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams advised the next royal bride to pick an ideal wedding dress.

"There are members of the royal family who are style icons but this could not be said of Eugenie who has not distinguished herself in the sartorial stakes so far," Fitzwilliams said. "Memories of Beatrice and Eugenie's outfits at William and Kate's wedding do die hard, so Eugenie must make sure she chooses the ideal wedding dress on her big day."

