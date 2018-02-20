Sarah Ferguson recently fueled speculations that she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are back together.

On Monday, the Duchess of York shared a throwback photo of Prince Andrew on her social media accounts. The mom of two greeted the Duke of York on his birthday. She also called Prince Andrew the “best man, father, and friend.” Ferguson also gushed over Prince Andrew and said that he looks good.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson or Fergie tied the knot in 1986, but they divorced 10 years later. Even after their split, Ferguson and Prince Andrew appeared to have an amicable relationship with each other. In 2013, the Duchess of York said, “He’s still my handsome prince; he’ll always be my handsome prince.

Fergie and Prince Andrew have been blessed with two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“A table can’t stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We’re a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us,” she said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Prince Andrew and Fergie still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. In 2016, Fergie explained the dynamic between her and her ex-husband.

“I’m in and out all the time and he’s in and out all the time. No we’re not married – we are very happy the way things are… He is the finest man in my life – he is a nugget of goodness,” she said.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Fergie said that she did not want to get a divorce, but had to push for it due to some circumstances. Fergie said she wanted to work at that time, and Prince Andrew was also busy with his naval career.

“I wanted to work; it’s not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job,” she said.

