Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew already met years before they started their romance.

A series of photos from John Scott's archive has resurfaced. The deceased royal photographer was close to the Windsors from the 1950s through 1980s. In fact, he traveled around the world with them.

One snap featured the Duke and Duchess of York. Ferguson was only 10 years old in the photo when she met her future husband, Prince Andrew.

In the snap, Ferguson wears a red polo neck jumper with her signature red curls. Meanwhile, the duke sports a purple neck jumper and stands opposite Ferguson.

According to Express, the photo was taken at the Guards Polo Club at Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II was also captured in the snap in a yellow coat. The Queen was reaching over to take Prince Edward's hands while leaving Prince Andrew and Ferguson staring at each other.

According to Ferguson, she used to sneak away from her father's polo matches as a youngster to "play tag with like-minded truants - including Prince Andrew, who was just my age."

After several years, Prince Andrew and Ferguson tied the knot. But their marriage didn't last because the duchess was involved in a photo scandal with her financial advisor, John Bryan.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Despite their divorce, Prince Andrew and Ferguson remain good friends. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of York still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," the insider said.

Some royal fans even want Ferguson and Prince Andrew to remarry. Just recently, Princess Eugenie shared a throwback family photo on Instagram. In the snap, she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, are seated on the lap of Prince Andrew and Ferguson.

"Aaaww Beautiful family!! I hope your parents remarry!!" one fan commented on the post.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole