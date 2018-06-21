Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie love to share their lives on social media, but some are not happy about this.

The Duke and Duchess of York, as well as their daughters, are always present on Instagram. The family loves to share throwback photos and enjoy giving each other tributes on social media. According to journalist Claudia Connell, however, the family "is being criticized for sharing family photos on Instagram." She noted that many of the senior royals are staying away from social media. In fact, Meghan Markle deactivated her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Connell said she believes the family shared too much last week. "But last week the 'Insta-Yorks' were accused of sharing a little too much when Eugenie posted a picture of her dad in an off-limits part of Buckingham Palace: a breach of protocol," she wrote.

On Sunday, Princess Eugenie gave a sweet tribute to the Duke of York on Instagram for Father's Day. She shared a throwback photo of her and Princess Beatrice wearing matching dresses as they plant a kiss on Prince Andrew's cheek who is smiling at the camera. But, unlike Connell's report, a number was happy to see the snap.

"Thanks for sharing. Proud Papa with his lovely girls," one follower commented.

"What an adorable picture," another one wrote.

"The most adorable picture of all three of you!" monalisaestie added.

At the time, Prince Andrew has over 55,000 followers, Ferguson has over 80,000 followers while Princess Eugenie has the biggest following with 240,000.

According to Francesca Specter, a lifestyle reporter for Daily Express, Princess Eugenie was allowed to maintain an Instagram unlike the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge because she is not a working royal. In fact, she and her sister, Princess Beatrice are not listed on the royal.uk website.

Princess Eugenie has a full-time job. She is working as a director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in Mayfair, London. Although she doesn't have as many engagements as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle, she is active in supporting various charities.

In related news, the palace explained why Markle opted to delete her social media accounts. According to their statement, the Duchess of Sussex decided to delete them because "she has not used these account for some time."

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis