Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have a unique relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of York wed in 1986. Their divorce was finalized in 1996. Despite just being married for 10 years, Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain good friends. In fact, the former has nothing but good words to say about their relationship.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald in 2009, Ferguson said that her marriage with Prince Andrew was one of the greatest royal love stories. She also compared their relationship to that of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.

"I think our story is one of the great loves; definitely one of the great love stories of the Royal Family," Ferguson said.

Ferguson also confessed that she can relate to Prince Albert.

"Prince Albert, because I know what it's like to be a guest," she said. "It is very difficult when you are not born in to it, to fit in to a life that you cannot logically understand."

Ferguson and Prince Andrew are reportedly still living together. The exes share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," one insider said.

Ferguson also admitted this in her 2016 interview with radio host Kyle Sandilands.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

Ferguson remains one of the solid supporters of the Duke of York. In fact, she was very proud of her ex-husband when he was formally appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Ferguson took to Twitter and shared a snap of Prince Andrew. "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork," she wrote in the caption.

Due to Ferguson and Prince Andrew's great relationship, some royal fans are hoping that they would reconcile and remarry each other. Earlier this week, Ferguson shared another snap of her ex-husband on Instagram.

"Hope you and Andrew will get remarried someday," one fan commented.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole