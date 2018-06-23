Sarah Ferguson is slowly making her way back into the royal family.

On Friday, the Duchess of York was seen with Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Box to celebrate the fourth day of the Royal Ascot. The Queen, Prince Charles and several members of the Firm reportedly loathe Prince Andrew's ex-wife after her scandal. But, according to royal reporter Richard Palmer, Ferguson and the Queen's reunion was different.

When the Queen arrived, Princess Beatrice and Ferguson were photographed giving Her Majesty a curtsy. Later on, the Duchess of York was spotted at the royal box with the Queen. It was the first time after several years that Ferguson set foot in the place in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and she couldn't hide her joy.

Based on the photos, the royals were seen having a good time together. Princess Beatrice and Ferguson were smiling as they talked to the Queen.

Palmer noted that in the past four years Ferguson usually attends Royal Ascot with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and one or more of their two daughters on Friday, the quietest time of the five-day event. In the previous years, the Duchess of York usually sits in the Ascot Authority hospitality box and made sure to keep a respectable distance from the Queen.

According to reports, the royal family was angry after Ferguson was snapped in a controversial scene with her financial advisor, John Bryan. Many believe that it was actually the cause of the Duke and Duchess of York's divorce.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Despite Ferguson's fair share of controversy, she and Prince Andrew remain amicable after their split. In fact, they still share a home.

According to royal expert James Brooke, the exes might sit together at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding if the bride will give her sister, Princess Beatrice, a major role during the ceremony. Otherwise, Princess Beatrice will sit between their parents.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller