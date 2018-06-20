Sarah Ferguson recently shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram account. The snap features the painting of Teddy M, which has the word “love” on it.

The four-letter word is painted in bold font and red hue. It is also found in the middle of a heart that’s colored in white and orange shades. The work of art was created for the Children In Crisis.

Teddy M’s painting also showcased his signature, as well as the handwritten names of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Ferguson.

After sharing the picture on her social media account, Isabella Sullivan, a journalist for Express, couldn’t help but wonder if there’s a deeper meaning to the Duchess of York’s post. After all, Ferguson may have been divorced for several years, but she still maintains an amicable relationship with Prince Andrew.

In fact, multiple publications previously reported that Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live together in the same house. The doting parents also have a close relationship with their two daughters.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew are reportedly helping Princess Eugenie with her upcoming nuptials. The 28-year-old princess will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express that Ferguson will play a huge role in her daughter’s special day.

“There is no doubt, I think, that Eugenie’s mother, Fergie, will play a large role in helping her daughter prepare for her big day. Eugenie’s already said that family is a huge part of her life and that she wouldn’t be able to make tough decisions without her mom,” he said.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, also said that Ferguson will be on hand before, during, and after Princess Eugenie’s nuptials.

“I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York, will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress. This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day,” he told Express.

Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca