Sarah Ferguson has never stopped supporting her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

This week, Prince Andrew was formally appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. The title belonged to Prince Philip. But the 96-year-old royal passed it to him after he decided to retire.

Ferguson took to Twitter and shared a snap of the Duke of York from the ceremony. "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork," she wrote in the caption. Ferguson's post garnered positive responses from her followers.

"So happy to see that he is still your prince," Toni wrote.

"Congratulations! And he is, by the way, very handsome," Maribeth Crews commented.

"I have a weak spot for a man in uniform...and i will admit always having a crush on HRH.." Lorie Gonta wrote.

"Lovely to see other members of the Royal family involved. Getting a bit two much of seeing the young generation FAB FOUR. At the moment its Meghan & Harry fever. For a change nice to see other Royals in the news or involved in Royal Duties," Lou added.

However, some of Ferguson's followers couldn't help but comment on their failed marriage.

"Still a very handsome man! Such a shame that the two of you couldn't make a go of your marriage :(," Tika Knits wrote.

"So handsome !!! I hope you remarry !!!" Shawn Hoffman added.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain amicable following their divorce. In fact, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. "Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," one source said.

Ferguson admitted to radio host Kyle Sandilands that she's free to visit and stay at the place. She also gave a glimpse of their relationship following their split.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

Aside from sharing a heartfelt message for her husband, Ferguson also greeted their daughter Princess Eugenie on her birthday on Twitter. The Duchess of York shared a throwback photo of the bride-to-be with a caption that read: "OOH THE JOY YOU BRING TO ALL OUR LIVES...THANK YOU AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING EUGIE BOOGIE."

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis