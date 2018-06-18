Sarah Ferguson is making several appearances ahead of her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

On Saturday, the Duchess of York was photographed attending the "Filming Italy Sardegna Festival" at Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, Cagliari. Ferguson looked gorgeous in her red gown which she paired with dangling pearl and crystal earrings and black pumps with crystal bow details on the toe. The duchess also carried a bright multi-colored clutch bag and a number of bracelets.

Ferguson also shared snaps of the event on Twitter. According to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mom, she was honored for the award presented to her at the event.

"So honoured and humbled to receive the Humanitarian Filming Italy Sardegna Award...thank you so much," Ferguson wrote.

Ferguson's fans were very happy for her recent award. Her post received a lot of "congratulations" from her followers. Many also complimented her look.

"Congratulations, dear! Looking great!" Mike Nelson commented.

"Congrats and well deserved..u looked gorgeous btw," Kerrie Collins added.

"Heartfelt Congratulations to beautiful HRH The Duchess of York," Leila Dastmalchi added.

"Congratulations. About time you were recognised for all the good work you do!!" Jeff Mendlesohn wrote.

"Congratulations Ma'am! So well deserved!" Elizabeth Tebbutt added.

Meanwhile, there are still fans who wish that Ferguson and Prince Andrew would remarry.

"Congrats !!! God Bless you Sarah !!!! Now when are you and Andrew going to remarry ?" Shawn Hoffman asked.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson have been divorced for over two decades already. However, the exes maintain a close friendship. In fact, according to sources, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," the insider said.

Ferguson also admitted this in a radio interview with Kyle Sandilands. She even described her relationship with her ex-husband as "a love affair for life."

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller