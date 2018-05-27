Sarah Ferguson recently made a royal comeback at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, and she will most likely continue the streak in the coming months.

According to Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, Ferguson will be on hand for her daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The couple will also tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress. This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day,” he told Express.

Harrold also said that Ferguson will also be very hands-on when Princess Eugenie gets pregnant.

“As her daughter begins to settle down, perhaps the Duchess will be on hand especially when the couple begins a family,” he said.

Meanwhile, some royal commentators were surprised to see Ferguson sitting with the other members of the royal family at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. Initial speculations even claimed that she might not be invited to the couple’s nuptials.

But according to Harrold, Ferguson has a wonderful relationship with the royal family. However, the mom of two was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

“The fact the Duchess was invited to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding only goes to show the close relationship she has with members of the royal family as well as her nephews… Let’s not forget her two daughters are senior members of the royal family. It was a joy to see that all the family were there and long may this continue,” he explained.

