Sarah Ferguson will sit beside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

The ex-couple is expected to come together for their daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that it is highly that the former husband and wife will sit together because they are the parents of the bride.

“Royal protocol is made by the royal themselves. I suspect they may well sit together, as the bride’s parents, it would make sense. The issue is one of some sensitivity as the Duchess has rarely been included in royal events in recent years as she is no longer a member of the royal family,” he said.

Ferguson was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, but she arrived at the church by herself. Her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, arrived with their dad Prince Andrew minutes later.

The mom of two also made a debut at the Royal Ascot on Thursday, and she was even photographed chatting with Queen Elizabeth II at the royal box. The two female royals were also joined by Princess Beatrice. By the looks of it, Ferguson is already making amends with the royal family. However, she was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew several years ago, Ferguson opened up about their relationship with each other during an interview last year.

“A table cannot stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and me, and the two girls. We’re a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health-wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us. I think the one thing I’ve done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I’m a really good mom. And I think my girls show that,” said Ferguson (via Express).

