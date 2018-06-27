Sarah Ferguson recently wore rings during her Royal Ascot debut with Prince Andrew last week.

Royal fans wondered if the finger accessories were the ones given by Prince Andrew to Ferguson during their engagement. Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for Express, claimed that fans became even more curious about the history of the jewelry after it was reported that the ex-couple were flirty at the Royal Ascot.

However, Hodgkin said that the rings Ferguson wear to the Royal Ascot a few days earlier were not the ones given to her by her ex-husband. The mom of two wore silver rings on her pinky and ring finger on her right hand. She also paired with a gold watch and bracelets.

The rings that Ferguson wore at the Royal Ascot were very much different from the engagement ring given to her by Prince Andrew. Her stunning ring featured a Burmese ruby to represent the color of her hair. It also had 10 diamonds circling a gold band that was similar to Princess Diana’s engagement ring from Prince Charles.

Ferguson’s ring, which was created by Garrads, is now being estimated at over $94,000. Her jewelry collection is estimated at over $660,000. On her wedding day, Ferguson was given the York Diamond Tiara by Queen Elizabeth II. It is estimated at over $290,000.

Grant Mobley, a gemologist, told Express, “This picture-perfect classic is made entirely out of diamonds set in platinum with floral scrollwork and a large diamond of around 5 carats sitting on top. The value of such a piece is not easy to calculate without knowing details about the diamond sizes, qualities, and also the weight of the platinum.”

Ferguson’s tiara was different from Princess Diana’s and Camilla Parker Bowles’ because they were from their respective families.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson divorced 10 years after they tied the knot, but they have maintained an amicable relationship with each other. In fact, there are reports suggesting that they still live in the same house at the moment.

Three years ago, Ferguson also gushed over her ex-husband and said that Prince Andrew is and will always be her handsome prince.

Photo: Reuters/John Nazca