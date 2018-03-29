Savannah Guthrie just apologized for swearing on live television.

On her Twitter account, the host said that she was unaware that her microphone was on during Wednesday’s broadcast. She apologized to her fans and thanked them for being kind and understanding.

In the clip released by USA Today, Guthrie is reading through the piles of paper on her desk when she said the swear word that rhymes with “kit.”

According to US Weekly, it appears as though Guthrie won’t be sanctioned for swearing on live television. However, the same cannot be said of A.J. Clemente in 2013. During his live broadcast, Clemente uttered a string of expletives and was fired by NBC. Days later, the anchor opened up about his on-air gaffe, which actually happened on his first day at work.

“I was frustrated that I couldn’t get the name. It was my second story. I’m going on, which I thought was 20 seconds after I did go on. By the third break, my news director walks in and says you need to apologize… I apologized and I’m still apologizing. I shouldn’t have said the words, to begin with. It was a perfect storm of a whole bunch of mistakes,” Clemente said during his interview with David Letterman.

“People would tell me, ‘go to a small market where you can make those types of mistakes and no one will see it.’ That saying is not so true anymore. We can make a mistake in a small market like Bismarck and the whole world will see it,” Van Tieu, Clemente’s co-anchor, said in 2016.

Following Clemente’s firing, Tieu continued to work for NBC’s affiliate, KFYR, for four more months. She also gave newcomers in the news industry a word of advice.

“I tell them it isn’t easy. They have to be really passionate and if they’re going to go the traditional small market route, really consider doing it while you’re young because as you get older, the sacrifices are that much greater. I think it was really a testament to how quickly things are changing in our industry,” she said.

