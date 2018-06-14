Savannah Phillips and Prince George have a very close relationship with each other.

After the seven-year-old was seen covering Prince George’s mouth at the Trooping the Colour, it was reported that Phillips also pushed her four-year-old cousin down the hill on Sunday.

Phillips and Prince George spent quality time with each other while they were at Prince William’s polo match. The cousins entertained themselves by playing with each other.

A video of Phillips giving Prince George a quick shove was uploaded online via Express. Prince George slides downhill and loses grip on the paper that he was holding onto.

At the top of the hill, Phillips’ mom, Autumn Phillips, seemingly scolded her daughter for what she did to her cousin. But it seemed that the young girl didn’t cause any harm because she and Prince George, later on, played with each other again.

A day before the polo match, Phillips and Prince George made headlines due to their hilarious antics. While Prince George was singing the national anthem, Phillips wasn’t all too pleased with what she was hearing so she covered his mouth with her hand.

At one point, Phillips, the eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn, even shushed Prince George.

Phillips and Prince George are second cousins, and they are very close to each other because they are both the eldest among their siblings. Phillips has a younger sister named Isla, while Prince George has a younger sister and brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Phillips and Prince George’s dads, who are first cousins, are also very close to each other. They grew up together and were best friends up until the two were teenagers. Prince William is 35, and Peter is 40 years old so their ages are not very far from each other either.

oe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told People, “They looked like they were having fun, particularly the kids. There is a new closeness with the Phillips’ kids, which is great to see. William and Peter Phillips were close when William was a teenager and that has continued into the next generation.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson