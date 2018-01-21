Actress Scarlett Johansson appeared to blast actor-director James Franco in a speech Saturday at the second annual Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles. Johansson, one of the 300 original supporters of the Time’s Up Movement to address sexual harassment against women, seemed to criticize Franco after he had made public claims to support the women's rights organization.

"My mind baffles. How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?" Johansson asked. "How is it O.K. for someone in a position of power to use that power to take advantage of someone in a lesser position? Just because you can, does that ever make it O.K.?

"I want my pin back, by the way," she added.

Many speculated that Johansson was referring to Franco, but it was unclear at the time since she never named him. However, one of her representatives later told the Los Angeles Times that Johansson had, in fact, called out Franco.

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five women on social media after he donned a Time’s Up pin while attending the Golden Globes earlier this month. The L.A. Times subsequently released a report that detailed allegations against Franco, which he has denied.

The 39-year-old actor called the claims against him "not accurate." He maintained his stance on the matter during an appearance on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert to promote his film "The Disaster Artist."

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate," he replied when Colbert asked of the recent allegations against him, "but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long. So, I don't want to shut them down in any way."

The Time’s Up initiative was formed by dignitaries in entertainment and politics to help fund legal defense for women who experienced inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace. The movement was initially founded in 2006 but resurfaced amid sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

Photo: Getty Images